Regina council to vote on demolition request of site that once housed Louis Riel’s body

Regina city council will consider a demolition application for a heritage building on Cornwall Street during Wednesday’s council meeting.

The Burns Hanley Building, located at 1863 Cornwall St., holds historical significance as one of the oldest buildings in the Victoria Park Heritage Conservation District.

The site was the former location of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, constructed in 1883. Louis Riel’s body was briefly interred at this location after his execution in November 1885.

The Burns Hanley Building was constructed on the site in 1912.

The building is considered a designated heritage property and in accordance with The Heritage Property Act, the owner, Harvard Developments Corporation, may apply to council for approval to demolish or destroy the property or building.

The City received an application in July 2021 to demolish the building. The property owner claimed that remediation was not economically viable as well as wishing to eliminate the risk of uncontrolled structure failure and potential injury to property and people, the building needs to be removed preferably before winter.

According to the city’s bylaws, an applicant must submit a redevelopment plan if they wish to demolish a heritage building. A city report states the owner has not done so, stating instead interim measures “are to infill the existing basement prior to installing a chain-link or other fencing along the existing building frontage.”

A 2021 JCK Engineering report of the building found that the condition of the structure had significantly deteriorated due to water infiltration.

The estimated cost to rehabilitate the building is approximately $4.7 million.

The report concluded that the building was structurally unsound due to water infiltration that caused the roof and floors within the building to deteriorate.

“The building is unsafe and should not be occupied for any reason. There is a risk that failure of the roof or floor structures could cause the exterior brick masonry walls to partially collapse, which poses a safety risk to people and property outside of the building,” the report stated.

JCK Engineering recommended that the building either be stabilized or removed as soon as possible for safety reasons.

A city report recommends council deny the application and direct the property owner to undertake necessary repairs and other measures to stabilize the building and preserve the façade at a minimum.

This is a developing story. More to come…