4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases increase to 34

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday as the total case count during the pandemic reached 5,131.

The latest data shows Guelph has 34 active cases, with only one recovery being reported.

Total resolved cases are at 5,052, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 has remained unchanged for several weeks.

Read more: Guelph schools to pivot to remote learning on snow days this winter

Six new cases were also reported in Wellington County on Wednesday, with its total case count climbing to 2,109.

Active cases increased to 29 with two recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus stayed at 38.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there is one case being treated in a hospital.

There are 16 confirmed cases among nine public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County, including five cases at Waverley Drive Public School where an outbreak was declared on Monday.

The University of Guelph reported one active case on campus.

6:10 Advice for parents hesitant about vaccines for kids Advice for parents hesitant about vaccines for kids

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 86.2 per cent of eligible residents — those turning 12 in 2021, and older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.6 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 91.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.9 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 78.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.9 per cent have received one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

So far this week, about 1,400 vaccine shots have been administered, including about 200 first doses, roughly 400 second doses, and 800 third doses.

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Wednesday, 80.7 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 83 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Wellington Catholic says about 94 per cent of staff have attested to being fully vaccinated, while Upper Grand says 91 per cent have attested as such.