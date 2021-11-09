Menu

Health

Halifax elementary school closing for one week to contain COVID-19 spread

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 5:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Children account for most new COVID-19 cases in Canada' Children account for most new COVID-19 cases in Canada
Federal modelling shows new COVID-19 cases among children aged five to 11 are the highest among all age groups in Canada. They still aren't eligible for a vaccine, and there's no telling how soon protection for young kids will be available. Abigail Bimman reports on the warnings ahead of flu season.

Public Health in Nova Scotia is recommending the closure of Burton Ettinger Elementary in Halifax for one week to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The school, which is located on Alex Street in the neighbourhood of Fairview, will be closed to students beginning tomorrow until Nov. 17.

Read more: N.S. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at long-term care home grows

Burton Ettinger Elementary has had four COVID-19 exposure notifications since last Thursday. On Sunday, new restrictions were brought in to the school, including limiting non-essential visitors and limiting extra-curricular activities.

“Over the past few days, the regional medical officer of health has been monitoring cases at Burton Ettinger and is recommending the closure to prevent further spread,” said Dr. Shelley Deeks, Nova Scotia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health, in a news release sent out Tuesday evening.

“I understand this is stressful for families and staff and we’re acting quickly to protect the school community.”

The principal will be contacting staff and families about at-home learning, and there will be an update later this week about reopening plans.

Public health’s mobile testing unit will be at the school tomorrow from 4 to 8 p.m.

