Halifax elementary school closing for one week to contain COVID-19 spread

Public Health in Nova Scotia is recommending the closure of Burton Ettinger Elementary in Halifax for one week to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The school, which is located on Alex Street in the neighbourhood of Fairview, will be closed to students beginning tomorrow until Nov. 17.

Burton Ettinger Elementary has had four COVID-19 exposure notifications since last Thursday. On Sunday, new restrictions were brought in to the school, including limiting non-essential visitors and limiting extra-curricular activities.

“Over the past few days, the regional medical officer of health has been monitoring cases at Burton Ettinger and is recommending the closure to prevent further spread,” said Dr. Shelley Deeks, Nova Scotia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health, in a news release sent out Tuesday evening.

“I understand this is stressful for families and staff and we’re acting quickly to protect the school community.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I understand this is stressful for families and staff and we're acting quickly to protect the school community."

The principal will be contacting staff and families about at-home learning, and there will be an update later this week about reopening plans.

Public health’s mobile testing unit will be at the school tomorrow from 4 to 8 p.m.

