Crime

Human remains found in Oshawa believed to be linked to ‘historical case,’ police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2021 3:45 pm
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police say they have found human remains during the search of a greenspace in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police say they began the search last Thursday after receiving information about human remains buried underground.

Read more: Woman charged in connection with death of 67-year-old woman in Oshawa

They say the remains were located Monday and officers will remain at the scene until the extraction is complete.

Police say the Homicide Unit believes the remains are linked to a historical case.

No further information is being provided pending further investigation to identify them.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
