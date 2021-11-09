Human remains found in Oshawa believed to be linked to ‘historical case,’ police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they have found human remains during the search of a greenspace in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police say they began the search last Thursday after receiving information about human remains buried underground.

They say the remains were located Monday and officers will remain at the scene until the extraction is complete.

Police say the Homicide Unit believes the remains are linked to a historical case.

No further information is being provided pending further investigation to identify them.