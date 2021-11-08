Burnaby RCMP catch 10 unlicensed drivers in one night

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Burnaby caught 10 unlicensed drivers in a single night of enforcement as they entered the Lower Mainland city on Sunday.

In a Nov. 7 tweet, Burnaby RCMP said two also received an indefinite driving prohibition, having been caught “repeatedly” driving without a licence.

Twenty-seven tickets were issued, said police, and a number of vehicles were towed.

The blitz was part of a targeted exercise, RCMP tweeted, that aimed to catch unlicensed drivers.

Last month, it caught 23 drivers failing to stop for at a four-way stop sign at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby. It issued 39 tickets in that instance.

