Crime

Burnaby RCMP catch 10 unlicensed drivers in one night

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 8:00 pm
Burnaby RCMP caught 10 unlicensed drivers in a single night of enforcement on Sun. Nov. 7, 2021. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP

Police in Burnaby caught 10 unlicensed drivers in a single night of enforcement as they entered the Lower Mainland city on Sunday.

In a Nov. 7 tweet, Burnaby RCMP said two also received an indefinite driving prohibition, having been caught “repeatedly” driving without a licence.

Read more: Sexual predator arrested in White Rock, B.C. sentenced to 7.5 years behind bars

Twenty-seven tickets were issued, said police, and a number of vehicles were towed.

The blitz was part of a targeted exercise, RCMP tweeted, that aimed to catch unlicensed drivers.

Last month, it caught 23 drivers failing to stop for at a four-way stop sign at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby. It issued 39 tickets in that instance.

