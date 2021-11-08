Queen’s Gaels seeking their first ever gold medal in U-Sport women’s rugby

Send this page to someone via email

The defending champions Université Laval Rouge et Or begin the quest for a repeat when they take on the Acadia Axewomen Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the first round of the 2021 U SPORTS Women’s Rugby Championship at Nixon Field in Kingston, Ont.

The host Queen’s Gaels earn a date with the Canada West Champion UBC Thunderbirds on Wednesday at 7:30 pm, with the winner advancing to face the winner of the Laval-Acadia match.

The other quarterfinal bracket sees the Victoria Vikes taking on the Guelph Gryphons, while the Ottawa Gee-Gees play the St.Francis Xavier X-Women, the Atlantic Conference champions.

This will be the second time in six years that Queen’s will stage the national tournament.

“It’s going to be an amazing show,” said Thea White, a fifth-year senior with the Gaels rugby program, coached by Dan Valley.

“We have a lot of motivation after losing the 2019 gold medal match to Laval,” continued the star forward from Oakville.

“Losing the OUA championship game last Saturday to Guelph really hurt but the girls look forward to redeeming themselves on the pitch. We’ll start on Wednesday against British Columbia and go from there.

“We have a very strong team but didn’t perform to our potential in the OUA final. That won’t happen again.”

Playing at home is a definite advantage for Queen’s. Third-year winger Carmen Izyk says it’s like having an extra attacker on the field.

“The support the home crowd gives us is overwhelming, says Izyk, who hails from Blackie, Alta.

” We can hear and feel their support and cheers. It truly is a huge advantage.”

Thea White concurs.

“It really gives us that extra kick we need,” says White.

“Our family, friends and rugby supporters from Kingston play a huge role in our success. We’ll do our best this week to bring home that elusive gold medal.”