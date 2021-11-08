Students, faculty question Western University’s new ID system

Send this page to someone via email

A new identification system from Western University in London, Ont., is garnering mixed reaction from students and may see organized pushback from the union representing its faculty.

The system provides Western-branded lanyards and hard plastic Western ONECard holders for any main campus student, employee or visitor who wishes to opt in.

In a statement sent to Global News on Monday, Western officials said “use of the lanyards is entirely voluntary and will not be enforced.”

The system aims to create “a convenient, secure and accessible way to hold existing Western ONECards,” says the university, noting hundreds of the cards are lost each year, including 1,600 replaced in 2020.

On Monday, Western began distributing lanyards and card holders to students. Students ONECards display a student’s full name, student number and a photo of their face, with similar information found on employee versions of the cards.

View image in full screen Andrew Sarazin (left) and Kaitlyn Patterson pose with their new lanyards and card holders just moments after picking them up on Monday. Andrew Graham / Global News

Andrew Sarazin and Kaitlyn Patterson picked up their lanyards and card holders that day, but say they’re confused by the reasoning behind the new system.

“We had to carry our cards before, so why is this any different?” Patterson said.

“I know some people say that they don’t carry their cards on them, so this is probably a better way to keep it on you, which I think is a good idea,” Sarazin added.

Salam Radhaa shared in the confusion of his fellow students, telling Global News he “wasn’t sure what they’re trying to go for.”

“Campus is pretty big. It’s a lot of buildings and it’s open to the public, so I feel it would be hard to get everybody a lanyard, and for some people, it might even be uncomfortable just having your name and picture out on display,” Radhaa said, adding he will not be picking up a lanyard of his own.

“I’ll lose it. I’ll stop using it. I already see masks littered around everywhere. I’ll start seeing lanyards in a couple of weeks probably.”

Mavi Deol also doesn’t have any plans to pick up a lanyard, so long as the system remains voluntary.

“It’s another thing to remember in the morning, now it’ll be masks, wallet, keys, phone and name tag,” Deol said.

View image in full screen Jericho Salvador (left) and Sushila Chandal pose with the latter’s newly-acquired lanyard and hard plastic ONECard holder. Andrew Graham / Global News

“I haven’t gotten one yet, but I quite like the idea,” said Jericho Salvador.

“I’ve lost my student card a bunch of times. I thought it was in the wash once (and) found it in a pair of pants. It’s nice having something to hold onto, so I think that will be cool.”

Sushila Chandal picked up a lanyard on Monday, but doesn’t plan to wear it, adding that if Western “explained what the reason was, maybe I would.”

Chandal is also concerned about having personal information on display while walking around campus.

“It also has your student number on it, so I don’t want people to be able to access that information,” Chandal said. “I like having it, but I wouldn’t wear it.”

In its statement to Global News, Western said “individuals who are not comfortable displaying their Western ONECard are able to wear it against the body, so it is not visible.”

The new system drew harsh criticism from the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA), due in part to the fact the union wasn’t consulted.

UWOFA president Nigmendra Narain says union members have raised an array of concerns, including a lack of rationale for the system’s launch.

Other concerns include: the potential security risk posed by having a name, face and ONECard identification number on display when wearing the lanyards in public, along with the risk of the “town and gown divide” growing greater by having visitors wear lanyards of their own.

There’s also concern surrounding the creation of “in-groups and out-groups” through the system and the potential impact that might cause from an equity, diversity and inclusion perspective, Narain added.

“If we had been consulted, a lot of these concerns would’ve been raised and we probably would’ve come up with a better system,” Narain said.

“We have faculty that work on this sort of stuff all the time. They talk to police forces, they talk to government, they work with NGOs, etc.”

UWOFA is now examining different avenues to address its members’ concerns, and Narain expects other employee groups to join in as well.

“We will pursue the means that we have available at this point, it’s just that we only found about this … via this email Thursday afternoon,” Narain said.

“There should be a better, more consultative plan that creates a good plan for security, not what we’re seeing right now.”

