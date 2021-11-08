1 airlifted by ORNGE from 2-vehicle crash in Mapleton, Ont.

Wellington County OPP say one person has been airlifted from the scene of a crash that happened in Mapleton, Ont., on Monday.
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Wellington Road 10 and Concession 3, which is about 40 minutes north of Kitchener.
A photo provided by the OPP shows an SUV on the side of the road and a pickup truck in a ditch. Both vehicles appear to have sustained significant damage.
OPP said one person was airlifted by ORNGE with life-threatening injuries, while another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s unclear what caused the collision.
Any witnesses are asked to contact police by calling 1-888-310-1122.
