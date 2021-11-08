Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 airlifted by ORNGE from 2-vehicle crash in Mapleton, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 4:05 pm
OPP are investigating a crash in Mapleton, Ont.
OPP are investigating a crash in Mapleton, Ont. Wellington County OPP

Wellington County OPP say one person has been airlifted from the scene of a crash that happened in Mapleton, Ont., on Monday.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Wellington Road 10 and Concession 3, which is about 40 minutes north of Kitchener.

Read more: SIU investigates crash in southwestern Ontario that killed man, injured 3 others

A photo provided by the OPP shows an SUV on the side of the road and a pickup truck in a ditch. Both vehicles appear to have sustained significant damage.

OPP said one person was airlifted by ORNGE with life-threatening injuries, while another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the collision.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police by calling 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagCollision tagwellington county opp tagLife Threatening Injuries tagornge tagOrnge Air Ambulance tagMapleton Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers