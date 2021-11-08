13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases increase to 25

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Monday as the total case count during the pandemic reached 5,119.

The latest data shows Guelph has 25 active cases, with five recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases are at 5,049, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 has remained unchanged for several weeks.

Twenty new cases were also reported in Wellington County on Monday, with its total case count climbing to 2,101.

Active cases increased to 32 with 10 recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus stayed at 38.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there is just one case being treated in a hospital.

The Upper Grand District School Board is reporting five cases among three schools in Guelph and Wellington County. The Catholic school board is reporting one case at a high school in Guelph.

The University of Guelph reported one active case on campus.

2:56 COVID-19 headlines with Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti COVID-19 headlines with Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 86 per cent of eligible residents — those who are turning 12 in 2021 and older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.5 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 91.4 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.9 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 78.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.8 per cent have received one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, about 3,000 vaccine shots were administered, including about 500 first doses, roughly 950 second doses, and 1,550 third doses.

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Monday, 80.5 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 82.8 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Wellington Catholic says about 94 per cent of staff have attested to being fully vaccinated, while Upper Grand says 91 per cent have attested.