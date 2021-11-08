Menu

News

2 dead after canoe capsizes on Moose Lake in Haliburton County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 9:59 am
Haliburton Highlands OPP say two men drowned after a canoe capsized on Moose Lake on Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP say two men drowned after a canoe capsized on Moose Lake on Sunday morning. Supplied

Two people are dead after a canoe capsized on Moose Lake in Haliburton County on Sunday morning.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 10:25 a.m., officers and firefighters responded to a report of a capsized canoe on the lake located in Dysart et al Township, about 20 kilometres north of Haliburton.

Police say three men entered the water and one of them was able to make his way to shore and was uninjured.

Read more: Body of Highlands East Township man recovered from Dark Lake east of Haliburton: OPP

However, the other two men were unable to make it to shore.

“They have since been confirmed as deceased,” OPP said Monday morning.

The identities of the victims have yet to be released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation continues. Police are working with the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Haliburton OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

