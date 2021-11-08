2 dead after canoe capsizes on Moose Lake in Haliburton County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a canoe capsized on Moose Lake in Haliburton County on Sunday morning.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 10:25 a.m., officers and firefighters responded to a report of a capsized canoe on the lake located in Dysart et al Township, about 20 kilometres north of Haliburton.

Police say three men entered the water and one of them was able to make his way to shore and was uninjured.

However, the other two men were unable to make it to shore.

“They have since been confirmed as deceased,” OPP said Monday morning.

The identities of the victims have yet to be released pending notification of next of kin.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation continues. Police are working with the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Haliburton OPP at 1-888-310-1122.