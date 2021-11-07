Quebec municipal election results: Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

Send this page to someone via email

Paola Hawa has won her third term as mayor of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, after defeating outgoing city councillor Francis Juneau.

Hawa, a lawyer and former city councillor from 2009 to 2013, became the city’s first female mayor in 2013. She was re-elected in 2017.

Hawa surpassed Juneau by 156 votes, winning 931 votes and 54.57 per cent of ballots cast. Meanwhile, Juneau received 775 votes, ending the night with 45.43 per cent of ballots cast.

“I’m glad that we’re going to keep going with the positive road we’ve been on, and that people have trusted me again,” she said in an interview.

"I thank everyone for going out to vote this year."

Four of the town’s councillors will be keeping their spot at city hall. Ryan Young from District 1, Daniel Boyer from District 3, Yvan Labelle from District 5, and Denis Gignac from District 6 won by acclamation.

In District 2, Jean-Pierre Cardinal won with 241 votes, accounting for 80.87 per cent, against Suanne Stein Day, who received 57 votes and 19.13 per cent of ballots cast.

Cardinal will be joined by incumbent District 4 councillor, Thomas Broad, who ended the night with 141 votes and 52.81 per cent, against Rhonda Massad’s 126 votes and 47.19 per cent.