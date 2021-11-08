Quebec municipal election results: Dollard-Des Ormeaux

Send this page to someone via email

Three new council members have been elected to office in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

In District 8 newcomer Anastasia Assimakopoulos was elected, replacing former councilor Colette Gauthier who died earlier this year.

In District 4 Tanya Toldedano beat longtime council member Herbert Brownstein by nearly 20 per cent of the vote, ending his 16 year run as councillor. Herbert Brownstein’s son, Ryan Brownstien, was elected to District 7 in a close race with former council member Pulkit Kantawala.

Mayor Alex Bottausci, who was re-elected last month through acclamation, spoke publicly against the idea of having a father and son campaigning to work on the same council. Bottausci believed that it would be legal but not ethical and refused to endorse either candidate.

Of the mayor’s six endorsed candidates, four were re-elected, those being Errol Johnson (District 2), Max Mickey Guttman (District 3), Morris Vesely (District 5), and Valérie Assouline (District 6).

