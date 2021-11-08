Quebec municipal election results: Côte Saint-Luc

Send this page to someone via email

A contentious campaign in Côte Saint-Luc has ended with the re-election of Mayor Mitchell Brownstein.

Brownstein won with around 62 per cent of the vote while his opponent, David Tordjman, finished with just under 38 per cent.

Lior Azerad, of Team Tordjman, won the council seat in District 6, beating the other candidate, Jeffrey Kovac. A recording of Kovac attacking Tordjman surfaced in early October, but Kovac later apologized.

Azerad was the only candidate from Team Tordjman who won his district.

Andee Shuster won District 8, getting twice the number of votes as the other two candidates combined.

The councillor seats for the other six districts were all won by their incumbent councillors. Mike Cohen for District 2 and Steven Erdelyi for District 4 were acclaimed.

Brownstein’s priorities for the municipality include making a COVID-19 safe city, replacing lead pipes and working on the Cavendish extension.