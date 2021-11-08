Quebec municipal election results: Baie-D’Urfé

Send this page to someone via email

Nadia Bissada and Brigitte Chartrand were elected to fill the last two seats of Baie-D’Urfé’s municipal council on Sunday night.

Although new to the town council, the elected candidates have accumulated roughly half of the residents’ votes. Bissada was elected for councillor seat 4 with 51.5 per cent of the vote, while Chartrand was elected for councillor seat 5 with 50.1 per cent of the vote.

Bissada won with 118 votes over her closest competitor, Aria Campbell-Kelly. Meanwhile, Chartrand only won with two votes over her opponent Marc-Alexandre Gold.

Joining Bissada and Chartrand as new council members are Nicolas Drouin and Stephen Gruber, who were elected by acclamation.

While the majority of the town council members are newcomers, a few familiar faces return.

Heidi Ektvedt, appointed as Baie-D’Urfé’s mayor last November, has won by acclamation once again. She is joined by returning councillor Wanda Lowensteyn, and seasoned council member Janet Ryan, who is now entering her fifth term in this position.

“I’m happy to have been acclaimed for the fifth mandate,” Ryan said. “I am the longest serving member of council at this point, and I’m happy to have the confidence of the town’s residents to serve again.”