Saskatchewan premier faces leadership review

SASKATOON – Premier Scott Moe is facing a leadership review today at the Saskatchewan Party’s convention in Saskatoon.

The convention is held every two years and it’s customary at that time to have the members vote on a leadership review.

Moe says he will humbly ask for the support of the attendees at the convention.

Before the vote, he says he will deliver a speech to members that will focus on the economy and COVID-19.

Saskatchewan’s health-care system has been overwhelmed due to a fourth wave of COVID-19.

The convention is taking place in person, but events have been scaled down because of the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2021.