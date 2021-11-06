Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan premier faces leadership review

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2021 12:40 pm
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks at a the State of the Province Address Prairieland Park in Saskatoon, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Moe is facing a leadership review today during the Saskatchewan Party's convention in Saskatoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks at a the State of the Province Address Prairieland Park in Saskatoon, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Moe is facing a leadership review today during the Saskatchewan Party's convention in Saskatoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. ldr

SASKATOON – Premier Scott Moe is facing a leadership review today at the Saskatchewan Party’s convention in Saskatoon.

The convention is held every two years and it’s customary at that time to have the members vote on a leadership review.

Moe says he will humbly ask for the support of the attendees at the convention.

Before the vote, he says he will deliver a speech to members that will focus on the economy and COVID-19.

Saskatchewan’s health-care system has been overwhelmed due to a fourth wave of COVID-19.

The convention is taking place in person, but events have been scaled down because of the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
