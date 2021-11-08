Quebec municipal election results: Montreal East

Send this page to someone via email

Mayoral candidate Anne St-Laurent has defeated Montreal East’s long-standing mayor, Robert Coutu, in a significant shift on Sunday night.

St-Laurent became the first woman to be elected as mayor in the city.

She was elected in 2017 as the city councillor of District 6, while Coutu took the reins of the city in 2009 and kept his position for three mandates.

Anne St-Laurent won 50.3 per cent of ballots, surpassing Coutu by 158 votes, who got 40.1 per cent of the vote. Anik Ruel, an independent candidate, came in third with 9.6 per cent of the vote.

The municipal council has almost entirely changed. Only incumbent candidate Yan Major will be keeping his position as city councillor in District 2. He surpassed his opponent Renaud Poissant by 191 ballots.

Michel Bélisle defeated incumbent city councillor Claude Marcoux with 53.7 per cent of the vote in District 3. Outgoing District 4 councillor John Judd lost to Mario Bordeleau by 67 votes.

The team Anne St-Laurent en Action will have a majority of seats at the municipal council with four representatives. Team Coutu elected two city councillors, while Bélisle will be seated as an independent.