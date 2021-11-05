21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 21 more positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 20,198.

This drops the rolling seven-day daily average number of new cases back down to 16.4.

In addition, another 16 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases up 19,760.

And for the second straight day, no new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the region, leaving the death toll at 305 including two so far in November.

The area now has 128 active COVID-19 cases, including 10 people who are in area hospitals as a result of the virus with three of those patients needing intensive care.

There are now nine active COVID-9 cases after one was declared at École élémentaire L’Harmonie in Waterloo where two people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On the other side of the ledger, Waterloo Public Health says there have now been 899,027 COVID-19 vaccinations given in the region, an increase of 967 over Thursday’s number.

In addition, the agency says 446,481 area residents are now fully vaccinated, which is an increase of 428 from 24 hours earlier.

This means that 75.82 per cent of area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number which climbs to 88.05 after discounting people under age 11 who are ineligible to be vaccinated.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

