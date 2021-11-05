B.C. set to announce future of mink industry

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia government is set to announce plans for the future of mink farming in the province.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are holding a press conference at 12:30 pm. The press conference will be streamed live on the Global BC website.

3:29 Spread of COVID-19 in mink Spread of COVID-19 in mink – May 19, 2021

In July 2021, Henry placed a moratorium on any new mink farms in B.C. and capped existing mink farms at their current numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial government has been using enhanced surveillance to monitor, inspect and mitigate COVID-19 infections in mink farms in the province.

Earlier this year, two minks on a B.C. farm have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, after animals tested positive and the farm went under quarantine in May.

The BC SPCA and other animal rights organizations have been calling on the province to ban mink farms.

Minks are bred to be killed for their fur to make jackets, boots, and other clothing items.

The SPCA says there is no such thing as “humane,” “ethical” or “animal-friendly” fur.

“The BC SPCA is opposed to killing animals for clothing and fashion – wild animals suffer when raised on fur farms and can experience cruel deaths when killed in nature,” a statement on the BC SPCA website reads.