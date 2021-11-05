Menu

Health

B.C. set to announce future of mink industry

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 1:53 pm
In this file photo, minks are seen at a farm in Gjol, northern Denmark on October 9, 2020. View image in full screen
In this file photo, minks are seen at a farm in Gjol, northern Denmark on October 9, 2020. HENNING BAGGER/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

The British Columbia government is set to announce plans for the future of mink farming in the province.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are holding a press conference at 12:30 pm. The press conference will be streamed live on the Global BC website.

Click to play video: 'Spread of COVID-19 in mink' Spread of COVID-19 in mink
Spread of COVID-19 in mink – May 19, 2021

In July 2021, Henry placed a moratorium on any new mink farms in B.C. and capped existing mink farms at their current numbers.

Read more: B.C. cracks down on mink farms after more positive COVID-19 tests

The provincial government has been using enhanced surveillance to monitor, inspect and mitigate COVID-19 infections in mink farms in the province.

Earlier this year, two minks on a B.C. farm have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, after animals tested positive and the farm went under quarantine in May.

Read more: B.C. mink farm under COVID-19 quarantine

The BC SPCA and other animal rights organizations have been calling on the province to ban mink farms.

Minks are bred to be killed for their fur to make jackets, boots, and other clothing items.

The SPCA says there is no such thing as “humane,” “ethical” or “animal-friendly” fur.

“The BC SPCA is opposed to killing animals for clothing and fashion – wild animals suffer when raised on fur farms and can experience cruel deaths when killed in nature,” a statement on the BC SPCA website reads.

