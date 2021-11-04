Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Alberta government introduces bill to exit online cannabis sales, leave it to retailers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2021 6:04 pm
The Alberta legislature on Aug. 26, 2020. View image in full screen
The Alberta legislature on Aug. 26, 2020. Eric Beck/Global News

Alberta is getting out of the online cannabis business and will instead let licensed retailers sell it via the internet.

In addition, cannabis retailers would be allowed to sell some branded clothing and other accessories

The province says online cannabis accounts for only about $200,000 a year in annual sales.

READ MORE: Alberta liquor, cannabis sales remain steady during coronavirus pandemic 

Finance Minister Travis Toews says the changes would also help boost the profile of legitimate cannabis dealers and drive out black market sellers.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s cannabis retail landscape two years after legalization' Alberta’s cannabis retail landscape two years after legalization
Story continues below advertisement

The proposed changes are part of an omnibus bill introduced in the house by Tanya Fir, the associate minister for red tape reduction.

Among the other changes, the bill would allow municipalities to establish entertainment districts through bylaws to create designated public areas where adults could drink alcohol.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Business tagAlberta politics tagMarijuana tagAlberta Legislature tagpolitics tagCannabis tagAGLC tagAlberta cannabis tagtanya fir tagOnline Cannabis Sales tagBill 80 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers