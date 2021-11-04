Alberta government introduces bill to exit online cannabis sales, leave it to retailers

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is getting out of the online cannabis business and will instead let licensed retailers sell it via the internet.

In addition, cannabis retailers would be allowed to sell some branded clothing and other accessories

The province says online cannabis accounts for only about $200,000 a year in annual sales.

READ MORE: Alberta liquor, cannabis sales remain steady during coronavirus pandemic

Finance Minister Travis Toews says the changes would also help boost the profile of legitimate cannabis dealers and drive out black market sellers.

Story continues below advertisement

The proposed changes are part of an omnibus bill introduced in the house by Tanya Fir, the associate minister for red tape reduction.

Among the other changes, the bill would allow municipalities to establish entertainment districts through bylaws to create designated public areas where adults could drink alcohol.