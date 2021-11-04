Alberta proposes set election day for last Monday in May every 4 years

Alberta is planning a set day for future provincial elections.
A bill introduced by Justice Minister Kaycee Madu proposes that the last Monday in May, every four years, be the day Albertans go to the polls.
Legislation passed a decade ago set the time frame for elections at a three-month period in the spring every four years.
If the bill passes, the next vote would be held on May 29, 2023 — but that could end up not being the next polling day.
Alberta premiers always have the option to call an election for extenuating circumstances, including if they are seeking a mandate on consequential changes or if the governing party loses a confidence vote in the house.
Former Progressive Conservative premier Jim Prentice called an early election in 2015, seeking a renewed mandate on a blueprint for spending and budgeting, and was defeated by Rachel Notley’s NDP.
