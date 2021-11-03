Winnipeg police arrest suspect in McPhillips armed robbery, search for another

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery at a McPhillips Street bank last month, and are searching for another suspect.

On October 20, a man walked into the building with what police believe was a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in a vehicle that was waiting.

Police arrested 31-year-old Travis Kenneth William Sadowy Monday and he remains in custody.

And now the hunt is on for a second suspect in the incident. John Raven Ward, 37, is wanted on firearms and robbery-related offences and he is the subject of another warrant for being unlawfully at large.

John Raven Ward. Winnipeg Police/Submitted photo

Ward is 5’8″ with auburn hair and brown eyes and police say he should not be approached.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).