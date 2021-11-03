Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest suspect in McPhillips armed robbery, search for another

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 11:16 pm
Winnipeg police arrest suspect in McPhillips armed robbery, search for another - image
John Woods / The Canadian Press

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery at a McPhillips Street bank last month, and are searching for another suspect.

On October 20, a man walked into the building with what police believe was a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in a vehicle that was waiting.

Police arrested 31-year-old Travis Kenneth William Sadowy Monday and he remains in custody.

And now the hunt is on for a second suspect in the incident. John Raven Ward, 37, is wanted on firearms and robbery-related offences and he is the subject of another warrant for being unlawfully at large.

John Raven Ward
John Raven Ward. Winnipeg Police/Submitted photo

Ward is 5’8″ with auburn hair and brown eyes and police say he should not be approached.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

