Man stabbed near Allan Gardens in Toronto

A man has been stabbed multiple times Wednesday afternoon near Allan Gardens in Toronto, police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a stabbing in the area of George Street and Gerrard Street East just after 2:15 p.m.

Police said officers arrived and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

