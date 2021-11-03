Man stabbed near Allan Gardens in Toronto

A man has been stabbed multiple times Wednesday afternoon near Allan Gardens in Toronto, police say.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a stabbing in the area of George Street and Gerrard Street East just after 2:15 p.m.
Police said officers arrived and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
