Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man stabbed near Allan Gardens in Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 4:24 pm
Toronto police on scene of a stabbing on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Toronto police on scene of a stabbing on Wednesday. Phil Fabroni/Global News

A man has been stabbed multiple times Wednesday afternoon near Allan Gardens in Toronto, police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a stabbing in the area of George Street and Gerrard Street East just after 2:15 p.m.

Police said officers arrived and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagToronto Stabbing tagGeorge Street tagGerrard Street East tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers