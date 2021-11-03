Waterloo Public Health reports 2nd COVID-19 death in as many days

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in as many days, Waterloo Public Health is reporting a COVID-19-related death in the region.

“Today we are reporting one death in our community related to COVID-19. The individual was a male in his 70s,” Dr. Julie Emili, associate medical officer of health, stated.

“I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of the individual.”

There have now been 305 COVID-19-related deaths in the area since the pandemic began, including the two over the first three days of November. There were just four victims announced last month.

Waterloo Public Health also reported another 16 positive tests for the coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the area to 20,163.

This lifts the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases to 18. A week ago, that number was sitting at 12.

Another 21 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases up to 19,730.

This leaves the area with 127 active COVID-19 cases, down from 140 on Monday.

Area hospitals have nine patients suffering from COVID-19, including two who are in need of intensive care.

The region still has eight active COVID-19 outbreaks after one was declared at Cedar Creek Public School in Ayr as another has ended at Breslau Public School.

On the flip side, Waterloo Public Health says there have now been 897,205 COVID-19 vaccinations completed in the region, which is 669 more than was reported on Tuesday.

In addition, 445,549 people are now fully vaccinated, which is an increase of 384 over what was reported 24 hours earlier.

This means that 75.66 per cent of area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number that climbs to 87.86 per cent when one discounts those under the age of 12 who are ineligible to be vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 378 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a slight uptick from a week ago. The provincial case total now stands at 601,086.

Of the 378 new cases recorded, the data showed 186 were unvaccinated people, 12 were partially vaccinated people, 142 were fully vaccinated people and for 41 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Wednesday’s report, 64 cases were recorded in Toronto, 41 in York Region, 32 in Niagara, 26 in Simcoe Muskoka, 23 in Hamilton, 21 in Windsor-Essex and 20 in Ottawa. All other local public health units reported fewer than 20 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,886 as five new deaths were recorded.

—with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

