Kingston’s in-person Remembrance Day ceremony to go ahead

Send this page to someone via email

Despite announcing a mostly virtual Remembrance Day ceremony earlier this week, the city decided Tuesday to pivot back to an in-person event for the first time since 2019.

Coun. Wayne Hill first shared the news Wednesday, saying he learned that the ceremony would be back on for Nov. 11.

“We know how important this is to all of our citizens — and especially our veterans and there are many, many veterans here. It’s a very important occasion,” Hill said.

Mayor Bryan Paterson confirmed the plans, saying that recent changes in provincial outdoor gathering limits due to COVID-19 expressly mentioned allowing Remembrance Day ceremonies.

With these new guidelines in mind, Paterson said city staff consulted all military and community partners who usually take part in the ceremony to ask their thoughts on how the event should run.

Story continues below advertisement

The mayor said that all involved said an outdoor, in-person event was preferred over the smaller indoor event that was meant to be shared virtually.

2:16 Ontario lifts capacity limits for outdoor public events Ontario lifts capacity limits for outdoor public events

Paterson added that the ceremony will take place as usual by the Cross of Sacrifice across from Kington General Hospital, beginning at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11. A moment of silence will be held at 11 a.m.

This year, the city asks those attending to wear masks and to physically distance themselves from others.