Sports

Bombers QB Collaros named a CFL player of the month

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 3:19 pm

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros has been named a player of the month by the CFL.

Collaros, who led the Bombers to four wins in October, currently leads the CFL in both passing yards (2,832) and touchdown passes.

Last month, he completed 75 of 104 passes for 1,101 yards.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers and QB Zach Collaros agree to restructured contract

Collaros joins Montreal’s David Menard and Hamilton’s Jeremiah Masoli as the CFL’s top performers for October.

The 10-1 Bombers are looking to defend their 2019 Grey Cup championship — after a year with no football thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic — and clinched top spot in the West Division late last month.

The team will host a divisional final on Dec. 5 for the first time since 2011.

