London, Ont. police seek dashcam footage, witnesses in fatal crash

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service issued a public appeal Wednesday asking anyone with dashcam footage or information related to a fatal crash Tuesday morning to contact the service.

The three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning resulted in the death of one of the drivers, identified as Kassem Deeb, 72, of London.

Emergency crews were called to Exeter Road and Wonderland Road South at roughly 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a three-vehicle crash.

Members of the London fire department extricated a driver from one of the vehicles. He was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries, where he later succumbed to those injuries.

The crash also resulted in roughly six hours of road closures in the area of the intersection.

Story continues below advertisement

Wonderland Road South was closed to northbound traffic from Hamlyn Street and to southbound traffic from Wharncliffe Road South while Exeter Road was closed to eastbound traffic from Wharncliffe Road South and to westbound traffic from Meadowbrook Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.