Canada

Cenovus doubles dividend and plans share buyback following $551M Q3 profit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2021 12:28 pm
Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix announces a multi-year initiative focused on Indigenous communities near the company's oil sands operations in northern Alberta, at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. View image in full screen
Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix announces a multi-year initiative focused on Indigenous communities near the company's oil sands operations in northern Alberta, at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jeff McIntosh

Cenovus Energy Inc. doubled its dividend and announced a share buyback plan for up to 10 per cent of its shares as it reported a third-quarter profit of $551 million.

The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 3.5 cents per share, up from 1.75 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Cenovus reported its third-quarter profit amounted to 27 cents per share, compared with a loss of $194 million or 16 cents per share a year ago.

Read more: Oil producers hope next Canadian government can fund ambitious carbon capture program

Revenue totalled $12.7 billion, up from nearly $3.7 in the same quarter last year.

The increase came as total upstream production rose to 804,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day compared with 471,799 a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Downstream throughput was 554,100 barrels per day, up from 191,100 in the same quarter last year.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
