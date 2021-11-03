Average sale price of Hamilton home up 30 per cent year over year, according to realtors

Send this page to someone via email

The average price of a home in Hamilton is up 30 per cent year over year to just over $864,000, according to the regional realtors association.

The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington’s (RAHB) latest monthly report for October says the average price for a residential property combined in the Hamilton-Burlington market is up 27 per cent to $922,297, and month over month the average Hamilton home is up nine per cent.

“Following September’s momentum, October posted a new average sale price record for residential properties,” RAHB President Donna Bacher said in a a release.

“The number of sales are down significantly from last October’s highs and up slightly from the typical activity we usually experience in October.”

Sales year over year dropped 18 per cent in Hamilton with Burlington off by 33 per cent. Month over month sales were up eight per cent in Hamilton.

New listings decreased by nine per cent last month compared to September and were down 23 per cent since last October.

Ancaster has the highest average price for the Hamilton-area checking in at $1,319,953 – a 41 per cent increase year over year.

The lowest is still Hamilton centre where the average sale price of a home was $603,360 as of the end of October.

The average price in Burlington is up 28 per cent to $1,148,587 when compared with October 2020.

Niagara North’s average price year over year was up 37 per cent to $941,251 and Haldimand County up about 32 per cent from $583,841 in October 2020 to $772,656 in 2021.

The price of an apartment-style home in Hamilton is up 26 per cent year over year to $393,780, while a detached home was up about 30 per cent to $943,961.

In October, Oxford Economics North America Housing Affordability Indices (HAIs), which measures home prices relative to a median household income, says Hamilton’s index was up slightly from 1.5 in the first quarter 2021 report to 1.51 in the latest study published in October.

The number makes Hamilton one of the top five least affordable housing markets in North America, ahead of Las Vegas, San Jose and Los Angeles.