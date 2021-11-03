City supports continuation of outdoor dining districts

Hamilton’s outdoor dining districts will return for a third year in 2022.
The pilot program was created early in the pandemic, as restaurants were struggling to stay open, allowing them to expand their patios onto parking lots, sidewalks and alleyways.
A motion presented by Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr, and unanimously approved by the planning committee on Tuesday, asks staff to report back with any policy and bylaw changes needed to make the program permanent throughout the city.
“We have seen over 200 of these patios,” Farr said. “It’s great. It really shines a light on how we can think outside the box.”
Westdale Village BIA executive director Tracy McKinnon delegated virtually to the planning committee, thanking politicians for the program and encouraging them to keep it going.
“This program has been very instrumental in helping our businesses survive,” McKinnon said.
Comments