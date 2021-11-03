Menu

Politics

City supports continuation of outdoor dining districts

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 3, 2021 8:26 am
King William Street has been the site of one of Hamilton's popular outdoor dining districts during the pandemic. View image in full screen
Hamilton’s outdoor dining districts will return for a third year in 2022.

The pilot program was created early in the pandemic, as restaurants were struggling to stay open, allowing them to expand their patios onto parking lots, sidewalks and alleyways.

Read more: Hamilton approves motion to create outdoor dining areas for physical distancing

A motion presented by Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr, and unanimously approved by the planning committee on Tuesday, asks staff to report back with any policy and bylaw changes needed to make the program permanent throughout the city.

“We have seen over 200 of these patios,” Farr said. “It’s great. It really shines a light on how we can think outside the box.”

Read more: Outdoor patio program extended into fall 2021 in Hamilton

Westdale Village BIA executive director Tracy McKinnon delegated virtually to the planning committee, thanking politicians for the program and encouraging them to keep it going.

“This program has been very instrumental in helping our businesses survive,” McKinnon said.

