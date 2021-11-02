Menu

Omemee, Ont. woman killed in head-on collision on Highway 7: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 8:41 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a woman was killed following a head-on collision on Hwy. 7 just east of the village of Omemee on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a woman was killed following a head-on collision on Hwy. 7 just east of the village of Omemee on Tuesday afternoon. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

An Omemee, Ont. woman was killed following a head-on collision on Highway 7 east of the village on Tuesday afternoon.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the collision around 2:15 p.m. involved a SUV and Sedan just west of Fowlers Corners.

Police say one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Read more: Woman dies in hospital following ATV crash north of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

On Tuesday evening, the victim was identified as Elsie Lees, 78, of Omemee.

OPP say the driver of the other vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A section of the highway was closed with detours at Orange Corners Road and Emily Park Road.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP are appealing to any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

