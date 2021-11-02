Omemee, Ont. woman killed in head-on collision on Highway 7: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An Omemee, Ont. woman was killed following a head-on collision on Highway 7 east of the village on Tuesday afternoon.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the collision around 2:15 p.m. involved a SUV and Sedan just west of Fowlers Corners.

Police say one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Tuesday evening, the victim was identified as Elsie Lees, 78, of Omemee.

OPP say the driver of the other vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A section of the highway was closed with detours at Orange Corners Road and Emily Park Road.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision on Highway 7 near Bethel Road. ##CKLOPP have Highway 7 closed. Check back for more information as it becomes available #cklnews pic.twitter.com/0JTPkMx3rj — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 2, 2021

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP are appealing to any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes detachment at 1-888-310-1122.