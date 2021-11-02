Downtown Kingston BIA releases annual list of pewter ornaments

Send this page to someone via email

Downtown Kingston has announced its annual list of holiday pewter ornaments, featuring a popular patio and a famous flip chart.

Dr. Kieran Moore’s ‘flip chart easel’ was part of his regular pandemic updates, and now, it will be immortalized as a tree ornament.

“The idea for the flip chart was a tweet that someone sent in to a local radio station,” says Jan MacDonald, chief experience officer for the BIA.

“We saw that and thought it was a really fun way to honour the health unit and Dr. Moore.”

Also making the list this year is the Kingston Lawn Bowling Club, the Princess Street building that houses The Screening Room and Send in the Clowns.

A Queen’s landmark is also on the list — Katherine Bermingham Macklem House, which is located at King and Barrie streets.

The first-ever patio will be featured as a silver ornament, at Chez Piggy.

“With everything that’s happened over the past two summers, there’s been a real emphasis on patio dining, because it had to be,” says MacDonald.

“So we decided that the Chez Piggy patio, as it’s the oldest and most iconic patio in the city.”

One ornament goes on sale every week starting Nov. 15, selling for $10.

To purchase an ornament, you must show a receipt of at least $25 spent at a downtown business in order to qualify.