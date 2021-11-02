COVID-19: 1 death, 15 new cases reported in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 15 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 201,147.

It also pushes up the rolling seven-day average number of new daily cases to 17. A week ago that number was 12.7 so it has bounced back up over the past seven days.

The first COVID-19-related death of November 2021 was also reported, lifting the death toll in the area to 304.

“Today we are reporting one death in our community related to COVID-19,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated.

“The individual was a male in his 80s. I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of the individual.”

Another 22 people were cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the region to 19,709.

The number of active cases has fallen back down to 132 after sitting at 140 on Monday. This includes nine people who are in area hospitals, two of which are in intensive care.

The region is also back up to eight active COVID-19 outbreaks after one was announced at an undisclosed retail location.

Waterloo Public Health reports that there have now been 896,536 vaccinations done in the area, which is 597 more than were announced on Monday.

In addition, there have now been 445,165 residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which is 350 more than were reported on Monday.

This means that 75.6 per cent of area residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a number that climbs to 87.79 per cent when one discounts those who are ineligible to be vaccinated.

For comparison, last Tuesday saw 269 new cases and the previous Tuesday saw 328.

Of the 331 new cases recorded, the data showed 156 were unvaccinated people, 14 were partially vaccinated people, 136 were fully vaccinated people and for 25 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Tuesday’s report, 44 cases were recorded in York Region, 42 in Toronto, 36 in Peel Region, 23 in Ottawa, 22 in Simcoe Muskoka and 21 in Hamilton. All other local public health units reported fewer than 20 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,881 as seven new deaths were recorded.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues