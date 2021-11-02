Menu

World

Israeli minister in wheelchair attending COP26 following accessibility issues

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 2, 2021 7:30 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau’s climate commitment criticized at COP26' Trudeau’s climate commitment criticized at COP26
WATCH: Trudeau's climate commitment criticized at COP26.

Israel’s energy minister, who uses a wheelchair, was able to attend the global climate summit Tuesday, a day after police prevented her from reaching the venue.

Energy Minister Karine Elharrar arrived at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow alongside Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, using a blue ramp to enter the building, according to footage sent by Bennett’s office.

“Tomorrow the exact same thing will be here,” he said, gesturing toward the accessible entrance. “It’s very important, so is the message,” it sends, he said.

A spokeswoman for Elharrar said Monday that she wasn’t able to attend the conference after police officers at a checkpoint did not let her vehicle with the wheelchair through.

Elharrar’s spokeswoman Shaked Eliyahu said that even though conference organizers knew she required an accessible entrance, the minister’s car was kept from approaching for two hours, after which she was offered a ride on a shuttle – which wasn’t wheelchair accessible.

Read more: U.S. aims for global plan to cut down on methane emissions, seen as key in climate fight

The incident was an embarrassment to organizers of the high-profile event and prompted Britain’s ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, to apologize.

After the incident, Elharrar wrote on Twitter that “It’s sad that the UN, which advances accessibility for people with disabilities, in 2021, doesn’t see to accessibility at its events.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a tweet addressed to the conference’s organizers that “you cannot be concerned about the future, climate, and sustainability if you aren’t concerned first of all to people, accessibility, and people with disabilities.”

Click to play video: 'COP26 Summit: What are Canada’s obligations when it comes to combating climate change?' COP26 Summit: What are Canada’s obligations when it comes to combating climate change?
COP26 Summit: What are Canada’s obligations when it comes to combating climate change?
© 2021 The Canadian Press
