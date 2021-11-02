Menu

Consumer

Ontario government to announce $15 hourly minimum wage by 2022: sources

By Gabby Rodrigues & Matthew Bingley Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 7:00 am
Click to play video: 'Struggle to survive with 10-cent increase in minimum wage in Ontario' Struggle to survive with 10-cent increase in minimum wage in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Struggle to survive with 10-cent increase in minimum wage in Ontario. Sean O’Shea reports. – Oct 1, 2021

Sources tell Global News the Ontario government will raise the province’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by the new year.

The minimum wage will increase Jan. 1 to $15 an hour from the current $14.35, a source said.

The sources, not authorized to speak publicly, told Global News the government will then raise the hourly wage with the rate of inflation every October.

Premier Doug Ford will also hike servers’ and bartenders’ minimum wages to $15, up from the current $12.55.

Read more: Ontario PC government to halt minimum wage hike scheduled for 2019

Previously, Ford cancelled the planned hike to $15 an hour in 2019 when the Progressive Conservatives took power from the Liberals.

On Jan. 1, 2018, Ontario’s minimum wage increased to $14 an hour from $11.60. The previous Liberal government had planned yet another increase to $15, but the PCs halted that move, citing complaints from businesses over what would have amounted to a more than 20 per cent jump from $11.60 to $15.

— with files from The Canadian Press

