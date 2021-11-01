Manitoba reports first chronic wasting disease case; bans hunting where animal found

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Manitoba are reporting what they say is the province’s first case of chronic wasting disease, a nervous system disorder that affects large game animals.

The province says in a news release that on Oct. 14, as part of its wildlife health surveillance program, a male mule deer was observed to be unhealthy and was euthanized in western Manitoba, near Lake of the Prairies.

Testing found the animal to have chronic wasting disease, the release says, adding it’s the first time it’s been found in Manitoba.

The province is immediately implementing a ban on hunting deer, moose, caribou and elk in the area to ensure the disease is not spread through the transport of a diseased carcass.

Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, infects animals like deer, moose and caribou and an afflicted animal can appear normal for years until it begins to lose weight and co-ordination before dying.

It was first found in Canada in 1996, and since then, it has appeared in deer and elk in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Quebec,