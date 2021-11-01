Menu

Sports

NHL hands Habs foward Paquette 2-game suspension for boarding incident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2021 5:15 pm

The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Cédric Paquette two games without pay for boarding Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Ducks’ 4-2 win over visiting Montreal on Sunday.

READ MORE: Call Of The Wilde: Montreal Canadiens fall again in Anaheim

Paquette was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding.

Paquette will forfeit US$9,500 in salary. He will be eligible to return when Montreal hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
