NHL hands Habs foward Paquette 2-game suspension for boarding incident

The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Cédric Paquette two games without pay for boarding Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Ducks’ 4-2 win over visiting Montreal on Sunday.

Paquette was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding.

Paquette will forfeit US$9,500 in salary. He will be eligible to return when Montreal hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

