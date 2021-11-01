Menu

Education

Some teacher pay could be delayed during CUPE strike: N.B. education minister

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 5:11 pm
New Brunswick Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy. View image in full screen
New Brunswick Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy. Megan Yamoah / Global News

Some New Brunswick teachers may see their pay delayed if the CUPE strike drags on, even as they continue to work in virtual classrooms.

The province locked out two CUPE locals over the weekend, including some workers who handle payroll for teachers.

Read more: New Brunswick government locks out CUPE union members from schools

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy said there are question marks after this week’s scheduled pay.

“Day-to-day supply teachers, long-term supply teachers who are engaged in the strike will be paid on November 5th,” Cardy said. “If the strike persists, some of those issues could be impacted.”

Students shifted to an online learning program Monday as a result of the strike.

Cardy has said the program will remain until the strike ends, although he has left the door open to a possible hybrid system that included at-home and in-person learning.

Click to play video: 'N.B. government locks out more than 3,000 striking education employees' N.B. government locks out more than 3,000 striking education employees
N.B. government locks out more than 3,000 striking education employees
