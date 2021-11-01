SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 vaccines now mandatory for Senate staff, visitors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2021 4:11 pm
Click to play video: 'O’Toole says Conservatives will follow COVID-19 vaccine rule, but will challenge House mandate' O’Toole says Conservatives will follow COVID-19 vaccine rule, but will challenge House mandate
WATCH: O'Toole says Conservatives will follow COVID-19 vaccine rule, but will challenge House mandate

Anyone wanting access to workplaces in Canada’s Senate will need to be fully immunized against COVID-19.

The Senate’s internal economy committee has announced a mandatory vaccination rule for all Senate staffers, journalists, visitors and anyone else wanting admittance to the parliamentary buildings that house the upper chamber and its offices.

Read more: Senate announces COVID-19 vaccine mandate for senators, joining House of Commons

Last week, Senate Speaker George Furey announced that all senators would have to be double vaccinated to participate in person in Senate proceedings.

That followed consultations with the leaders of the various groups in the Senate.

The Independent Senators Group, the Progressive Senate Group and the Canadian Senators Group have said all their members are fully vaccinated.

Conservative Senate leader Don Plett’s office won’t say how many of the 18 Tory senators have received two shots of an approved vaccine.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for federal workers by end of October: Freeland' COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for federal workers by end of October: Freeland
COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for federal workers by end of October: Freeland – Oct 6, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
