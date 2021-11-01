SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Guelph reports 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, active cases down to 5

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario to release COVID-19 vaccine booster plan next week' Ontario to release COVID-19 vaccine booster plan next week
Hot on the heels of NACI’s recommendations for shots, Ontario’s minister of health says the province will release its plans next week. But as British Columbia displayed earlier this week, the provinces are free to set their own policies. Matthew Bingley reports.

Guelph’s public health unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the city between Friday and Monday morning.

The latest data shows Guelph’s total case count during the pandemic has climbed to 5,093 but active cases have now fallen to just five.

Over the weekend, another four cases were resolved, bringing total recoveries to 5,043. There have been 45 fatal cases during the pandemic, but that figure has not changed in several weeks.

Read more: Ontario has enough hospital feedback for mandatory COVID vaccine decision, health minister says

Five new cases were reported in Wellington County, with its total case count climbing to 2,068.

Active cases fell to 16 with nine recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus stayed at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are two cases being treated in hospital including one in intensive care.

The local school boards report no active COVID-19 cases among staff and students in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph reported one active case on campus.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s plan for a third dose' Ontario’s plan for a third dose
Ontario’s plan for a third dose

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 85.7 per cent of eligible residents — those who are turning 12 in 2021 or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.3 have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 91 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.7 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 78.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.7 per cent have received one dose.

Last week, about 2,500 vaccine shots were administered, including about 600 first doses, roughly 1,600 second doses, and 300 third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

Read more: Novavax COVID-19 vaccine submitted for regulatory approval to Health Canada

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Monday, 80 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 82.1 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

