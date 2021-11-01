Guelph reports 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, active cases down to 5

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the city between Friday and Monday morning.

The latest data shows Guelph’s total case count during the pandemic has climbed to 5,093 but active cases have now fallen to just five.

Over the weekend, another four cases were resolved, bringing total recoveries to 5,043. There have been 45 fatal cases during the pandemic, but that figure has not changed in several weeks.

Five new cases were reported in Wellington County, with its total case count climbing to 2,068.

Active cases fell to 16 with nine recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus stayed at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are two cases being treated in hospital including one in intensive care.

The local school boards report no active COVID-19 cases among staff and students in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph reported one active case on campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 85.7 per cent of eligible residents — those who are turning 12 in 2021 or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.3 have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 91 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.7 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 78.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.7 per cent have received one dose.

Last week, about 2,500 vaccine shots were administered, including about 600 first doses, roughly 1,600 second doses, and 300 third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Monday, 80 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 82.1 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.