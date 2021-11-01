Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 1 death, 59 new cases over past 3 days

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 12:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia promises jobs for every nursing grad in next 5 years' Nova Scotia promises jobs for every nursing grad in next 5 years
Nova Scotia’s premier has announced that every nursing student who graduates from a school in the province over the next five years has a “standing offer to work in Nova Scotia.” Alicia Draus reports.

Nova Scotia reported one new death on Monday and 59 cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Friday.

In a release, the province said a man in his 70s in the Eastern Zone has died. He is the 101st person to die from COVID-19 in the province.

“I want to offer my sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones grieving,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release.

Read more: COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 26 new cases, state of emergency renewed

“COVID-19 is still in our province and continues to have devastating impacts on families. Please get vaccinated, stay home if you are sick and continue to follow public health measures.”

Of the new cases, 44 are in the Central Zone, six are in the Northern Zone, five are in the Eastern Zone and four are in the Western Zone.

Over the last three days, five more schools were notified of an exposure. A full list of schools with exposures can be found here.

Read more: N.S. promises jobs for every nursing grad in the next 5 years

With 61 recoveries, there are now 166 cases of COVID-19. There are 10 people currently in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,186 tests on Oct. 29, 1,971 tests on Oct. 30 and 1,836 tests on Oct. 31.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 83.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

