Consumer

Ontario to require electricity, natural gas utility companies to give customers their data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2021 12:12 pm
File photo. Hydro lines. View image in full screen
File photo. Hydro lines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

LONDON, Ont. — Ontario’s energy minister says that within the next two years most electricity and natural gas customers will get access to their usage data to help them save on their bills.

Todd Smith announced Monday that the province will require nearly all regulated Ontario electricity and natural gas utilities to enact the Green Button standard in 24 months.

That lets customers download their natural gas and hourly electricity data and authorize its transfer to apps that can analyze it and provide tips to reduce consumption and save money.

University students claim Ontario utility company 'taking advantage' of low-income hydro subsidy

Smith says Ontario will become the first province in Canada to mandate the standard.

Green Button became available in 2012, but has not been mandatory.



London Hydro was the first Ontario utility to provide the data in 2015, and since then 160,000 electricity customers have used it.

Coronavirus: Ontario hydro rate cap ending
Coronavirus: Ontario hydro rate cap ending – Jan 25, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
