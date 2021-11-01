Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Suspected cyberattack in N.L. hits ‘brain’ of province’s health care system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2021 11:47 am
A suspected cyberattack on Newfoundland and Labrador's health system has led to the cancellation of thousands of medical appointments across the province. View image in full screen
A suspected cyberattack on Newfoundland and Labrador's health system has led to the cancellation of thousands of medical appointments across the province. FILE Photo /Getty Images

A suspected cyberattack on Newfoundland and Labrador’s health system has led to the cancellation of thousands of medical appointments across the province.

Health Minister John Haggie said today the “brain” of the network’s data centre, operated by Bell, has been damaged, including the main and backup computer systems, adding that the damage was first detected Saturday.

Read more: Kelowna cyber security expert urges vigilance during uptick in cyber attacks

The minister described the situation as a “possible cyberattack by a third party,” which he said has forced the health systems in some regions to revert to paper or local computer networks.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Eastern Health region was hardest hit, leading to the cancellation today of all non-emergency medical appointments and procedures.

The health authorities in western Newfoundland and Labrador hadn’t been hit as hard, and the health authority in central Newfoundland was impacted but less severely than in the eastern region.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Gov’t agency warns infrastructure at risk from cyberattacks' Gov’t agency warns infrastructure at risk from cyberattacks
Gov’t agency warns infrastructure at risk from cyberattacks – Nov 20, 2020

Eastern Health CEO David Diamond said today his agency has lost everything from basic email to diagnostic images and lab results, adding that non-urgent medical procedures could be cancelled again on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador tagCyberattack tagHealth Minister John Haggie tagNewfoundland cyberattack tagNL cyberattack tagNL Eastern Health region tagNL health cyberattack tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers