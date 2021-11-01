Police in Lindsay investigate pair of weekend robberies at businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating a pair of robberies at businesses early Saturday morning.

In the first incident around 2:50 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to an alarm at a William Street North business.

Police learned that around 2:45 a.m. a man entered the store and selected an item before leaving to get his payment card. He re-entered the store, then pulled a knife from his pocket and demanded cash from the clerk.

The clerk activated the alarm and the suspect fled, police said.

Police released an image of the suspect, who is described as heavy-set and approximately 40 years old. He was wearing a red T-shirt with a black hooded sweater underneath, black pants and brown glasses.

Lindsay Street South

Later Saturday, around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a robbery call at a Lindsay Street South business.

Police say just after 6 a.m., a male suspect entered the business and made a purchase before leaving. A short time later the same suspect returned with a second male.

Both suspects claimed they had a weapon and demanded cash from the clerk before exiting the store. They both had their faces covered, police said. No description has been provided.

Police have not stated if the two robberies are connected.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8499) or online www.khcrimestoppers.com.