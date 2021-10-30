COVID-19: New travel requirements now in effect at Kelowna airport

New travel requirements came into effect on Saturday for Kelowna International Airport.
According to Transport Canada, travellers who plan on flying out of YLW will require proof of vaccination for passengers 12 years of age and older.
The proof of vaccination not only applies to domestic and international flights in and out of Kelowna, but to all Canadian airports.
“From October 30 through November 29, 2021, there will be a short transition period when travellers who don’t qualify as fully vaccinated will be able to travel if they can show a valid COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of travel,” said Transport Canada.
As of Oct. 30, all passengers will be required to provide proof of one of the following to the airline they are travelling on:
- Full vaccination status
- A COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of the flight (accepted until Nov. 29)
- Medical or religious exemption and a test taken within 72 hours of the flight
The city says if passengers have any questions about providing proof of vaccination, they should contact their airline.
Notably, Transport Canada said, “if you are unable to provide proof of vaccination or a valid COVID-19 test result, you will not be allowed to travel. If you indicate to your airline or railway that you are eligible to board, but fail to provide proof, you could also face penalties or fines.”
In Kelowna, for passengers requiring a COVID-19 molecular test, YLW has partnered with Whitecap Medical to provide on-site COVID-19 PCR testing.
Passengers wishing to access this testing can do so for a fee and by appointment through whitecapcovidtesting.com or by calling 604-966-3777.
The City of Kelowna also said that YLW is introducing a workplace vaccination policy in accordance with Transport Canada’s mandate.
The city says the policy will require employees working in the terminal building to be fully vaccinated as of Nov. 15, and that it also applies to any non-passengers entering the restricted area, the area of the terminal beyond security screening, and tenants whose companies perform functions tied to aviation.
“Vaccinations are essential to reduce the risk of serious illness and limit the spread of COVID-19,” said airport director Sam Samaddar.
“These vaccination requirements are a necessary step to ensure the health and safety of everyone travelling through and working at YLW.”
The city noted that the new vaccination requirements of both passengers and staff do not replace the health and safety measures already in place at YLW.
These measures include:
- Masks are to be worn at all times in public areas of the terminal
- Frequent sanitizing of high-touch areas such as check-in kiosks, handrails and door handles, luggage carts and wheelchairs
- Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the terminal
- Protective barriers implemented at customer service areas and self-serve check-in kiosks
- Floor decals, adjusted queuing areas and announcements, to help passengers keep their distance from each other, wherever possible
- Reduced seating capacity and physical distancing between tables when dining in
- Encouraging passengers to choose touchless check-in and payment options when possible.
For more about Transport Canada’s new vaccination requirements, visit their website.
