Politics

Nova Scotia passes law fixing provincial elections for middle of July

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2021 5:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia will have fixed summer election date set in July' Nova Scotia will have fixed summer election date set in July
Premier Tim Houston says they are sticking with the summer date despite heavy opposition from the Liberal and NDP parties, along with students and educators who preferred a fall date. Jesse Thomas has more. – Oct 19, 2021

Nova Scotia has become the last jurisdiction in the country to adopt fixed election dates.

Changes to the Elections Act that were proposed by the new Progressive Conservative government passed final reading in the legislature Friday.

Read more: N.S. joining rest of Canada in moving to fixed election dates, July 2025 targeted

The change sets elections in the province for the third Tuesday in July, every four years, meaning the next provincial election will be held on July 15, 2025.

The Opposition Liberals and NDP along with the lone Independent member voiced opposition to the date chosen, saying summer elections do not promote participation by voters.

Read more: Expert on timing of N.S. fixed election dates: ‘I can’t imagine who would advise that’

They advocated for a spring or fall date, when the majority of elections have been set in legislation across Canada.

Just over 55 per cent of registered voters cast ballots in the province’s August election — a figure close to a historic low for Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
