Crime Beat podcast: ‘Hunted by evil’ — Part 2

Douglas Garland is escorted into a Calgary police station in connection with the disappearance of Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents in Calgary, Alta.
By Nancy Hixt Global News
November 2, 2021
2 min read
On July 4, 2014, four days into an Amber Alert, a suspect was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

An RCMP emergency response team searched the farm where Douglas Garland lived with his parents.

They didn’t find Nathan, Alvin and Kathy.

Read more: Douglas Garland sentenced to life, no parole for 75 years

At that time, there wasn’t enough evidence to charge Garland with kidnapping. Instead, he was arrested on unrelated fraud charges.

In the meantime, investigators got a warrant and began an exhaustive search of the expansive 40-acre Garland property — one that would become the biggest in Calgary police history.

A few days later, he was released on bail with the condition he would not return to his parents’ farm as the search continued.

The 54-year-old was under constant surveillance.

Read more: Beat podcast: 'Hunted by evil' — Part 1

Two days later, officers watched as he drove out to his parents’ property.

In Part Two of the Crime Beat series “Hunted by Evil,” you’ll hear from the rookie officer who tracked Garland in the darkness and the forensic investigators who scoured the Garland property for months.

More than 1,400 exhibits were seized — including the DNA of all three victims.

Follow along as Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt explains how a petty grudge grew into a murderous plot and shares the disturbing evidence that police uncovered.

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

