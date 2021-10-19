Crime Beat podcast: ‘Hunted by evil,’ Part 1

Send this page to someone via email

In 2014, on the first long weekend of the summer, a Calgary mother went to her parents’ home to pick up her five-year-old son following a sleepover.

When she got there, all three were missing.

Who would kidnap a five-year-old child and his grandparents, and why?

It was the start of one of the longest Amber Alerts in Canadian history and a race against the clock to find the missing trio.

In part one of this two-part series of Crime Beat, ‘Hunted by Evil,’ Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the unprecedented efforts that were made to find Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

Follow along as police uncover shocking forensic evidence and learn the twist that finally led investigators to identify a suspect.

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

