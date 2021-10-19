Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: ‘Hunted by evil,’ Part 1

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 5:00 am
Five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents Kathryn and Alvin Liknes were last seen June 29, 2014. View image in full screen
Five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents Kathryn and Alvin Liknes were last seen June 29, 2014. Handout
In 2014, on the first long weekend of the summer, a Calgary mother went to her parents’ home to pick up her five-year-old son following a sleepover.

When she got there, all three were missing.

Who would kidnap a five-year-old child and his grandparents, and why?

It was the start of one of the longest Amber Alerts in Canadian history and a race against the clock to find the missing trio.

In part one of this two-part series of Crime Beat, ‘Hunted by Evil,’ Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the unprecedented efforts that were made to find Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

Follow along as police uncover shocking forensic evidence and learn the twist that finally led investigators to identify a suspect.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

Story continues below advertisement

