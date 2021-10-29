COVID-19: N.B. reports 48 new cases as new circuit breaker measures begin

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 new recoveries on Friday.

There are now 556 active cases in the province.

In a release, the province said 27, or 56 per cent, of the new cases are unvaccinated. Twelve, or 25 per cent are partially vaccinated, and nine, or 19 per cent, are fully vaccinated.

There are 28 people in hospital, of whom 17 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated, and eight are fully vaccinated. Of the 17 people in intensive care, 13 are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, the province announced that circuit breaker measures in parts of Zone 1, the Moncton region, the northern portion of Zone 3, the Fredericton region, all of Zone 4, the Edmundston region, and all of Zone 5, the Campbellton region, will continue for another seven days. The circuit breaker restrictions can be found here.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, a large section of Zone 2, the Saint John region, will enter a 14-day circuit breaker at 6 p.m. Friday. The impacted areas are New River Beach and Lepreau, north to the communities of Clarendon and Welsford, east to the community of Head of Millstream, and all communities in Saint John and Kings counties.

1:41 New Brunswick brings COVID-19 circuit-breaker restrictions to Saint John region New Brunswick brings COVID-19 circuit-breaker restrictions to Saint John region

“We are seeing stability in cases, which is positive, and we know that if we remove measures too quickly we could see a spike in hospitalizations, which is why circuit breaker measures have been extended and expanded in the province to help further reduce the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in Friday’s release.

“These measures are necessary for us to be able to keep New Brunswickers safe.”

As of Friday, 84.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.5 per cent have recieved their first dose.

Story continues below advertisement

New cases

Of the 48 new cases, 17 were found in Zone 1, the Moncton region. They involve:

eight people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

four people 30-39;

a person 40-49; and

two people 50-59.

All 17 cases are under investigation.

There are 21 new cases in Zone 2, the Saint John region, involving:

11 people 19 and under;

a person 20-29;

three people 30-39;

a person 40-49;

three people 50-59; and

two people 60-69.

All 21 cases are under investigation.

The three new cases in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, involve:

a person 20-29;

a person 30-39; and

a person 60-69.

All three cases are under investigation.

There is one new case each in Zone 4, the Edmundston region, and Zone 5, the Campbellton region, involving a person in their 20s and a person in their 30s. They are both under investigation.

And there are five new cases in Zone 7, Miramichi region, which involve:

two people 20-29;

two people 30-39; and

a person 40-49.

All five cases are under investigation.

Advertisement