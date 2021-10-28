SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 9:15 am
New Brunswick officials will hold a news conference this afternoon. View image in full screen
New Brunswick officials will hold a news conference this afternoon. Jean Bertin / GNB

New Brunswick will be providing a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will participate in the briefing.

The update is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT and will be live streamed on this page.

Read more: COVID-19: Rapid testing policy weighs on New Brunswick businesses

New Brunswick reported Wednesday that another person has died due to COVID-19, bringing the number of disease-related deaths in the province to 112.

Health officials identified a person in their 90s from the Moncton region as the latest death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Officials also reported 57 new infections for a total active case count of 533, as well as 44 new recoveries.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'N.B. health minister says ‘gaps’ in information sharing hampered investigation into mystery neurological disease' N.B. health minister says ‘gaps’ in information sharing hampered investigation into mystery neurological disease
N.B. health minister says ‘gaps’ in information sharing hampered investigation into mystery neurological disease

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagNew Brunswick tagNew Brunswick covid tagNB covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers