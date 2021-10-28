New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick will be providing a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will participate in the briefing.

The update is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT and will be live streamed on this page.

New Brunswick reported Wednesday that another person has died due to COVID-19, bringing the number of disease-related deaths in the province to 112.

Health officials identified a person in their 90s from the Moncton region as the latest death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Officials also reported 57 new infections for a total active case count of 533, as well as 44 new recoveries.

More to come.