Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund provides more than $28M for central Ontario ridings

Send this page to someone via email

A number of municipalities in central Ontario have received funding allocations under the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund, the province’s main general assistance grant to municipalities.

The fund supports 389 municipalities across Ontario and can be used to support local priorities and specific needs of each community, the government says. The province says $500 million has been allocated for 2022’s fund, as committed at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s annual conference in August 2021.

Read more: Ontario government set to release fall economic statement in November

“Predictable and timely financial support from the province is essential for budget planning in small and rural municipalities,” said AMO President Graydon Smith. “The early rollout of stable 2022 Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund allocations sets the stage for effective budget planning for the year ahead.”

In the riding of Peterborough-Kawartha, the City of Peterborough and Peterborough County were not recipients of funding. However, more than $6.5 million was allocated to municipalities within Peterborough County:

Story continues below advertisement

Asphodel-Norwood Township $682,100

Douro-Dummer Township $573,400

Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township $1,342,500

Otonabee-South Monaghan Township $520,700

Township of North Kawartha $982,400

Selwyn Township $1,068,400

Municipality of Trent Lakes $1,353,900

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock

Municipalities in Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock will receive $16,047,900 in funding allocations including:

Township of Algonquin Highlands $1,349,000

Township of Brock $885,800

Township of Cavan Monaghan $520,200

Municipality of Dysart et al $1,889,200

County of Haliburton $174,600

Municipality of Highlands East $2,000,100

City of Kawartha Lakes $7,371,500

Township of Minden Hills $1,857,500

“This is great news for our local municipalities,” stated Laurie Scott, riding MPP. “Our government recognizes the importance of stable and adaptable OMPF program funding to communities across the province.”

Northumberland-Peterborough South

In Northumberland-Peterborough South, more than $6.3 million will be provided to the following municipalities:

Story continues below advertisement

Township of Alnwick-Halidmand $530,300

Municipality of Brighton $1,115,800

Town of Cobourg $41,600

Township of Cramahe $638,300

Township of Hamilton $745,300

Municipality of Port Hope $99,000

Municipality of Trent Hills $3,213,300