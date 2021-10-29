Menu

Economy

Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund provides more than $28M for central Ontario ridings

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 4:37 pm
Ontario government is announcing 2022 funding allocations under the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund, including more than $28M in central Ontario ridings. View image in full screen
Ontario government is announcing 2022 funding allocations under the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund, including more than $28M in central Ontario ridings. Global News

A number of municipalities in central Ontario have received funding allocations under the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund, the province’s main general assistance grant to municipalities.

The fund supports 389 municipalities across Ontario and can be used to support local priorities and specific needs of each community, the government says. The province says $500 million has been allocated for 2022’s fund, as committed at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s annual conference in August 2021.

Read more: Ontario government set to release fall economic statement in November

“Predictable and timely financial support from the province is essential for budget planning in small and rural municipalities,” said AMO President Graydon Smith. “The early rollout of stable 2022 Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund allocations sets the stage for effective budget planning for the year ahead.”

In the riding of Peterborough-Kawartha, the City of Peterborough and Peterborough County were not recipients of funding. However, more than $6.5 million was allocated to municipalities within Peterborough County:

  • Asphodel-Norwood Township $682,100
  • Douro-Dummer Township  $573,400
  • Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township $1,342,500
  • Otonabee-South Monaghan Township $520,700
  • Township of North Kawartha $982,400
  • Selwyn Township $1,068,400
  • Municipality of Trent Lakes $1,353,900

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock

Municipalities in Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock will receive $16,047,900 in funding allocations including:

  • Township of Algonquin Highlands $1,349,000
  • Township of Brock $885,800
  • Township of Cavan Monaghan $520,200
  • Municipality of Dysart et al $1,889,200
  • County of Haliburton $174,600
  • Municipality of Highlands East $2,000,100
  • City of Kawartha Lakes $7,371,500
  • Township of Minden Hills $1,857,500

“This is great news for our local municipalities,” stated Laurie Scott, riding MPP. “Our government recognizes the importance of stable and adaptable OMPF program funding to communities across the province.”

Northumberland-Peterborough South

In Northumberland-Peterborough South, more than $6.3 million will be provided to the following municipalities:

  • Township of Alnwick-Halidmand $530,300
  • Municipality of Brighton $1,115,800
  • Town of Cobourg $41,600
  • Township of Cramahe $638,300
  • Township of Hamilton $745,300
  • Municipality of Port Hope $99,000
  • Municipality of Trent Hills $3,213,300
